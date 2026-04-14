Will Iran End Uranium Enrichment Once And For All? Crypto Prediction Market Is Raising Odds

Cryptocurrency punters sharply raised odds on Iran halting uranium enrichment after reports suggesting the Middle Eastern nation was willing to suspend its nuclear activity.

Will Iran Abandon Its Nuclear Program?

Similarly, the odds of this happening by the end of the year jumped 14 percentage points to 47%.

Over $1 million has been wagered on the outcome, and an “official pledge” by Iran to end all enrichment of Uranium will qualify for a "Yes" resolution.

Additionally, the odds that Iran agrees to surrender its enriched uranium stockpile by the year-end increased to 50%.

The Sticking Point

The spike comes after the New York Times reported, citing U.S. and Iranian officials, that Tehran is willing to suspend uranium enrichment for up to five years, a proposal the Trump administration rejected, insisting on a twenty-year halt.

The White House didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Vice President JD Vance, who represented the U.S. in last weekend's unsuccessful peace talks, said that a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran remains within reach, but only if Tehran agrees to Washington’s core nuclear demands.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated that Iran wants to make a deal “very badly” and that the U.S. team was “called by the other side.” He reiterated that Iran would never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Iran's Chief Justice Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei stated Tehran's willingness to negotiate and agree, provided it aligns with “principles and logic.”

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