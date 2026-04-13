OpenAI Says Microsoft 'Limited' Its Reach, Slams Anthropic For 'Inflated $30B Revenue

OpenAI‘s new revenue chief just fired shots at both its biggest partner and its biggest rival in the same memo.

OpenAI Takes Aim At Anthropic’s Numbers

Dresser claimed Anthropic’s reported $30 billion revenue run rate is “inflated” by roughly $8 billion due to accounting treatment that artificially boost the numbers through its revenue-share with Amazon and Google.

She characterized Anthropic’s strategy as built on “fear, restriction, and the idea that a small group of elites should control AI.”

A separate OpenAI investor memo sent Thursday said Anthropic is “operating on a meaningfully smaller curve,” claiming OpenAI plans 30 gigawatts of compute by 2030 versus Anthropic’s estimated 7 to 8 gigawatts by end of 2027.

Dresser’s offensive comes as Anthropic gains momentum in the enterprise market. At last week’s HumanX conference in San Francisco, Glean CEO Arvind Jain said demand for Anthropic’s Claude among business customers has reached the level of ‘Claude mania,’ calling it ‘a religion.’

Prediction Markets Favor Anthropic Despite OpenAI’s Offensive

Polymarket bettors also give Anthropic a 66% chance of going public before OpenAI.

Amazon now backs both companies, having invested $50 billion in OpenAI and $8 billion in Anthropic. Microsoft, which has poured over $13 billion into OpenAI since 2019, is down 23% year-to-date.

Anthropic’s recent Mythos model launch, reportedly so powerful the company restricted access over cybersecurity concerns, has only strengthened its positioning ahead of a potential listing.

Image: Shutterstock