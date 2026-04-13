Private equity poured trillions into software companies between 2018 and 2022. Every single one of those deals is now underwater “and probably by a lot,” according to Steve Eisman, the fund manager who called the subprime crash before anyone wanted to hear it.

The SaaS Model Is Breaking

The software-as-a-subscription model that powered a multi-decade bull market depended on two assumptions: growing seat counts and annual price increases. AI threatens both. Software multiples have been cut in half, and for the first time in decades, price-to-earnings ratios for software stocks sit below the broader market multiple.

A $200 Billion Debt Wall

PE firms bought the software companies. Private credit funds, many operated by those same firms, financed the deals. Now both sides are bleeding.

Prediction Markets Price The Fallout

Eisman flagged 4.5% on the 10-year Treasury as the level where equities consistently break down, and the Iran war pushed yields to 4.4% before the ceasefire.

However, rate relief may not be coming. On Polymarket, traders price a 42% chance of zero rate cuts in 2026 after March CPI surged to 3.3%. Without lower rates, PE firms sitting on leveraged software deals bought at peak valuations have nowhere to refinance.

The U.S. recession contract prices a 25% chance of a downturn by year-end on $1.3 million volume.

The AI Bubble Burst contract gives 16% odds of industry-wide collapse by December.

Earnings season starts next week. Apollo, Blackstone, and KKR will all have to answer for their software books.

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