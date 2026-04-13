SpaceX IPO To Be Delayed Beyond June? Here's What Bettors On Kalshi, Polymarket Think

As Elon Musk-led SpaceX prepares for its IPO, traders on prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket are betting on the listing to be delayed beyond its planned June timeline.

90% Chance SpaceX IPO Gets Delayed

91% of the bettors on Polymarket on Sunday thought that the IPO would take place before September 30, while over 94% of the bets were placed on the IPO not happening before December 31. On Kalshi, bettors thought that there was a 92% and 93% chance that the IPO would take place in November and December, respectively.

Interestingly, according to the contract, there was a 97% chance that the IPO would take place before June 1st next year.

On the other hand, the contract on Polymarket suggests bettors think there’s only a 46% chance the IPO takes place before June 30, while on Kalshi, bettors thought there was a 66% chance it took place before the end of June.

IPO Concerns

Analysts have cautioned investors against participating in the IPO, citing concerns with the commercial space flight giant’s valuation, saying that participants in the IPO wouldn't be able to generate returns on their investments at a $2 trillion market cap.

Elon Musk Rubbishes $2 Trillion Talks

What could help boost the IPO are the series of rule changes adopted by the Nasdaq 100 index, including an expedited entry and counting listed and unlisted shares when calculating a company’s market capitalization. The company was reportedly leaning towards a Nasdaq listing.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.