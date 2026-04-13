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President Donald Trump in Press briefing room in White House.
April 13, 2026 12:12 AM 1 min read

Trump To End 2-Week Iran Ceasefire? Crypto Prediction Market Has This To Say

Despite peace talks falling apart this weekend, cryptocurrency punters don't see high chances of the two-week U.S.–Iran ceasefire ending just yet.

Will The Ceasefire Extend?

The likelihood of the ceasefire ending by April 18, before the full two-week duration, was estimated at 30%.

More than $2 million has been wagered on the outcome, and the market will resolve to “Yes” if Trump, the federal government, or the U.S. military officially announces that the ceasefire is no longer in effect.

Notably, the odds of the military operation in Iran concluding by the end of this month dropped to 24%, down from 12% the previous day.

A Fragile Ceasefire?

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance, who led the high-level peace talks from the U.S. side, said negotiations broke down over Iran’s unwillingness to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons development.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of shifting demands at the last minute, adding, “Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity.”

Photo: Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

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