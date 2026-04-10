Palantir, Anduril Execs Sound The Alarm: US Has 8 Days Of Munitions For A China War

The US has roughly eight days of munitions on hand for a major conflict with China. It needs 800.

Sankar called 2027 a specific “window of danger” for Taiwan, citing a 10,000-to-1 drone production gap versus China and a 233x shipbuilding capacity disadvantage.

What Bettors Are Pricing

Polymarket’s Taiwan contract has attracted nearly $20 million in volume and prices a Chinese invasion by the end of 2026 at 9%. The June 30 2027 contract, which is closer to Sankar’s timeline, sits at 16%.

A separate military clash contract prices any armed confrontation before 2027 at 14%.

Those aren’t panic numbers. But if these odds are correct and the warnings are ignored, there is a one-in-six chance the U.S. won’t be equipped to respond to a very dangerous situation.

The Manufacturing Problem

Anduril’s Warning To Defense Tech Startups

Stephens cautioned the defense tech venture boom may be creating its own risks. Startups raising at inflated valuations face a problem: if revenue doesn’t catch up, the next round becomes a down round or doesn’t happen at all.

He revealed Anduril deliberately priced its Series H at lower revenue multiples than the prior round, a discipline he said the company has maintained since its earliest fundraises. “You can also raise less at a lower price.”

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