When Will US And Iran Sign A Permanent Peace Deal? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Trump Says Iran Is Doing A Poor Job

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on Truth Social. “That is not the agreement we have.”

Trump, in a separate post, also warned Iran not to impose any fees on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier reports suggested Iranian officials may allow limited ships to pass, while levying a fee.

Iran Accuses US

Iran on Thursday accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire, with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accusing the country of violating three clauses of the ceasefire.

Prediction Market Bets On Permanent Deal

As both sides have once again engaged in a war of words, the prediction market is betting on when a permanent peace deal will be signed.

Over $405,000 has been bet on the contract so far.

The prediction market is not very confident about a deal happening anytime soon. The April 22 option has only 13% probability as per bettors, down by 13%. The probability slightly increases to 20% for April 30 and is the highest at 36% on May 31.

Fall And Rise Of Oil

As Trump announced a two-week ceasefire, WTI crude fell 15.11% to $95.88 per barrel. However, with the ceasefire being on shaky grounds, oil has risen to $98.23.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.