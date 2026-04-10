Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
United States and Iran two folded flags
April 10, 2026 2:11 AM 2 min read

When Will US And Iran Sign A Permanent Peace Deal? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Trump Says Iran Is Doing A Poor Job

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on Truth Social. “That is not the agreement we have.”

Trump, in a separate post, also warned Iran not to impose any fees on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier reports suggested Iranian officials may allow limited ships to pass, while levying a fee.

Iran Accuses US

Iran on Thursday accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire, with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accusing the country of violating three clauses of the ceasefire.

Prediction Market Bets On Permanent Deal

As both sides have once again engaged in a war of words, the prediction market is betting on when a permanent peace deal will be signed.

Over $405,000 has been bet on the contract so far.

The prediction market is not very confident about a deal happening anytime soon. The April 22 option has only 13% probability as per bettors, down by 13%. The probability slightly increases to 20% for April 30 and is the highest at 36% on May 31.

Fall And Rise Of Oil

As Trump announced a two-week ceasefire, WTI crude fell 15.11% to $95.88 per barrel. However, with the ceasefire being on shaky grounds, oil has risen to $98.23.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved