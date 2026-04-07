Billionaire Ray Dalio Maps Iran War And Says We Are Only 4 Steps Away From A World War

Ray Dalio says markets are pricing in a quick end to the Iran war, but his 13-step world war cycle suggests they are badly mistaken and President Trump’s latest threats may be proving his point.

Trump set an 8 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening Iran’s ‘Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight‘ if no deal is reached.

For Dalio, that kind of escalation fits a pattern he has tracked across 500 years of history.

What The Cycle Says

In an article on X, the Bridgewater Associates founder laid out a 13-step sequence he says historically precedes all-out world wars.

His assessment: We are at Step 9, defined as multi-theater conflicts happening simultaneously across multiple continents.

Dalio traces the sequence from trade wars and proxy conflicts through the weaponization of chokepoints, culminating in direct great-power military combat. Steps 10 through 13 include full-scale war and a violent restructuring of the world order.

The Overextension Problem

Dalio’s core argument is that the US-Iran conflict is not a standalone event. It is one theater in a broader world war with blocs forming along clear lines: China, Russia, Iran and North Korea on one side; the US, Europe, Israel and Japan on the other.

He argues that how the US performs against Iran, a middle power, will be watched closely by rivals in Asia and Europe, and may reshape calculations about whether American security guarantees are credible.

Dalio says no dominant power in history has successfully fought on multiple fronts simultaneously.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket gives only a 6% chance of a ceasefire by tonight, Trump’s self-imposed deadline. The odds climb through the spring but stay deeply pessimistic — 21% by April 15, 34% by April 30, and just 50-50 by May 31.

A separate market on Hormuz traffic returning to normal by the end of April is at 20%. This all aligns with Dalio’s pain-endurance argument: Iran appears willing to wait the US out, and traders are pricing in a prolonged disruption.

What It Means For Markets

Dalio is not predicting all-out world war with certainty. But with Trump warning tonight that a “whole civilization will die” unless a deal is struck, and prediction markets giving barely one-in-five odds of a Hormuz resolution this month, Step 10 may not be far off.

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