Trump Will Replace Pam Bondi With This Person? Prediction Market Punters Take Their Picks

President Donald Trump on Thursday fired Attorney General Pam Bondi and announced Deputy ​Attorney ⁠General Todd ​Blanche ​as the acting Attorney General.

Trump has yet to announce who will replace Bondi, but the prediction market is betting on who will be the next Attorney General.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Over $220,000 has been bet on the contract so far.

Lee Zeldin, currently the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is emerging as the front-runner, with bettors placing a 47% probability on him being the next Attorney General.

Next is Blanche, the deputy Attorney General, who has been appointed as the acting Attorney General after Bondi's firing. Bettors have placed a 23% probability on him being appointed, down by 17%.

Why Was Bondi Fired?

Bondi was likely fired over her handling of the Epstein Files, related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The former Attorney General is scheduled to be deposed before the House Oversight Committee this month.

In September, Trump urged Bondi to pursue criminal charges against several political figures, expressing frustration with what he called delays in the Justice Department's investigations.

Prediction Market Predicted Bondi's Firing

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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