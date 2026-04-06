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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
April 6, 2026 1:42 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On April 6? Here's How Prediction Market Leans As Trump Issues 'Power Plant Day' Ultimatum To Iran

The S&P 500 enters the first full week of April facing a severe geopolitical test after markets remained closed on Friday for Good Friday. Following a weekend marked by a downed U.S. fighter jet and an aggressive new military deadline from the White House, investor anxiety is climbing.

Why That Number Matters

The market is bracing for the expiration of President Donald Trump's latest ultimatum. On Sunday, Trump warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday or face the destruction of its energy and civilian infrastructure. –

The situation escalated rapidly over the weekend:

The Bull Case

Despite the “Hell” promised by the White House, a path for diplomacy remains visible. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled that Tehran has “never refused” to engage in talks and expressed gratitude for Pakistan's mediation efforts.

Traders holding “Up” positions may be betting that the Monday press conference announced by Trump could reveal a diplomatic breakthrough before the Tuesday deadline hits.

How The Previous Bet Played Out

The last active market was Thursday, April 2. The S&P 500 opened significantly lower as geopolitical tensions intensified, causing the “Up” bet to range between 17% to 5.5%, two hours before the opening bell. Total volume for that session's resolution reached $221,756.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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