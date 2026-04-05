Cryptocurrency bettors are aggressively speculating on what President Donald Trump will say at Monday's conference alongside military officials.

Will The Speech Be De-escalatory?

Unsurprisingly, Trump mentioning “Iran” or “Iranian” more than 15 times carried 74% odds on Polymarket. “Power” or “Strength” carried the highest possibility at 85%, while “Pilots/Crew/Staff” drew a 67% chance.

Words like “Hell” and “Obliteration,” which Trump has repeatedly used to describe the military campaign in Iran, drew odds at 69% and 65%, respectively.

While “Make a Deal” had a 65% chance of being mentioned, there was no contract for “Ceasefire.”

Word Mention Wagers Jump

The word-mention prediction market is heating up amid Trump’s addresses and press conferences during the Iran conflict.

Belligerent Remarks Continue

The press conference will happen after Trump’s expletive-filled threat to strike Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened by Tuesday. This ultimatum came after an earlier 10-day deadline for Iran to make a deal or open the critical oil shipping point.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned that any such attacks will “trigger even more forceful” retaliation, reported Mehr News Agency.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced the successful rescue of the second crew member after Iran shot down an F-15E fighter jet.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman