World Cup Gets a Prediction Market Twist as FIFA Signs Deal With Adi Predictstreet

FIFA said ADI Predictstreet will be accessible through dedicated mobile and desktop apps throughout the World Cup, and that the system is built on ADI's sovereign, institutional-grade blockchain. While FIFA's announcement centers on football, it also noted the underlying technology is designed to extend into areas such as finance, technology, and other global events.

FIFA’s Bold Move Into Prediction Markets

FIFA said fans will be able to make forecasts spanning results, tournament metrics, standout performers, and in-game moments, with the goal of making viewing more interactive. ADI Predictstreet is also set to become the presenting partner for FIFA's free-to-play bracket challenge, letting supporters map out how they think the competition will unfold.

That push arrives as retail platforms are already seeing heavy engagement in similar products. On Robinhood's prediction market hub, Tenev said NBA-linked contracts have overtaken NFL-related activity, even after worries that the end of the 2025 football calendar would cool trading.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the statement, "FIFA is committed to continually enhancing the fan experience and embracing innovation that brings supporters closer to the game." Infantino added, "By partnering with FIFA, ADI Predictstreet will be introducing an exciting new way for fans around the world to engage with football, using insight and interaction to deepen their connection with our competitions."

Lawmakers Scrutinize Prediction Markets’ Ethical Landscape