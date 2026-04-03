Kash Patel To Face The Ax After Pam Bondi Fired By Trump? Prediction Market Says This

Prediction markets are assigning a higher possibility that Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel will leave the Trump administration this year.

Patel’s Exit Odds Soar

The odds have grown by 44 percentage points in a month. More than $116,000 has poured into bets on Patel's position.

Odds of National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard’s exit jumped to 63%, placing her behind Patel.

Similarly, traders on Kalshi assigned a 72% chance to Patel's exit from the Trump administration, marking a 36 percentage point jump in the last 24 hours.

Trump Loyalist To Be Axed?

The jump in odds comes as reports suggest Patel may be next in line after Attorney General Pam Bondi was ousted.

Atlantic, citing people familiar with White House’s plans, reported there are “active discussions” about removing senior officials, including Patel.

Patel was sworn in as the 9th Director of the FBI in 2025, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to hold the position. He served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense and was a key loyalist during Trump's first term.

Critics have accused him of reshaping the bureau to align with Trump’s political priorities, as well as facing scrutiny over internal firings and alleged misuse of agency resources.

He faced backlash after reports emerged that he used a $60 million FBI jet to travel to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at an event in Pennsylvania.

He was recently in the news following an alleged breach of his personal email by a hacking group tied to Iran.

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