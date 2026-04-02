A 7% Risk-Free Return On Nvidia? Prediction Markets Now Make It (Almost) Possible

Marex Group Plc has created the first structured note tied to a prediction market outcome, paying a 7% coupon if NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains the world’s largest company in one year.

The deal is the latest evidence of how prediction markets are shaping the financial world.

How It Works

Polymarket runs markets where traders bet on which company will be the largest by market cap at the end of each month and at the end of the year.

Nvidia is currently the dominant favorite across all of them.

But the contracts are binary. If Nvidia loses the top spot, a trader who bet on it loses everything they put in.

The Marex note works differently.

The buyer’s capital is protected regardless of the outcome. If Nvidia is still No. 1 in a year, they collect a 7% coupon. If not, they get their money back.

The only meaningful risk is investment-grade rated Marex itself defaulting.

Marex hedges its own exposure by trading directly on Kalshi as odds shift.

The note had an issuance size of up to $10 million, was sold to a Swiss institutional client, and is only available outside the US for regulatory reasons.

While Polymarket offers a broader array of markets, Kalshi's status as a fully CFTC-regulated U.S. exchange makes it a safer hedging venue for institutional players like Marex.

Why It Matters

Marex’s Solutions CEO Nilesh Jethwa told Bloomberg the firm plans to build more prediction market structured products and use Kalshi and other exchanges to replicate the risk.

Robert Romano, head of structured products Americas at TP ICAP, called it a potential first of many. He suggested prediction market-linked structured products could serve as hedges against tail risk events.

Polymarket traders currently give Nvidia roughly a 97% chance of remaining the world’s largest company at the end of April, with odds dropping to around 65% by December. Apple trails at 16% on the year-end contract.

The Bigger Picture

The deal follows a wave of institutional interest in prediction market infrastructure. Roundhill Investments, Bitwise and GraniteShares have all filed for election-linked ETFs.

Marex has signaled it will also look to offer swaps on election outcomes that ETF providers could use to allocate funds.

NVDA shares were at $176 at the time of reporting.

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