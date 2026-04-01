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Prediction Markets Are Already Moving
Polymarket’s closing market cap contract prices a 51% chance SpaceX finishes its first trading day valued between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion.
Polymarket traders give a 28% chance that the IPO is complete by June 15, a 62% chance by June 30, and a 94% chance by the end of the year.
Even straightforward IPOs take months to clear the SEC, and packaging rockets, satellites, defense contracts and a cash-burning AI lab into a single S-1 is anything but straightforward.
What Traders Are Watching
SpaceX would be the first of three potential mega-IPOs in 2026. OpenAI and Anthropic are both reportedly weighing offerings before year-end.
Nasdaq recently announced rule changes that could allow SpaceX to join the Nasdaq 100 within 15 days of listing, triggering billions in forced buying from index-tracking funds.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains the most liquid Musk-adjacent trade.
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