Could JPMorgan Be Your Next Prediction Market Platform? Jamie Dimon Says 'It's Possible One Day...'

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has revealed that the largest U.S. bank is mulling over the idea of offering prediction market services to its customers.

Speaking to CBS Evening News on Tuesday, Dimon said, “It’s possible one day we’ll do something like that.”

The CEO, however, made it clear that JPMorgan would steer clear of sports or politics, unlike Kalshi and Polymarket. He underscored the bank’s stringent rules on insider information, remarking, “There’s a bunch of stuff we won’t do.”

When questioned whether prediction markets were more similar to gambling or investing, Dimon suggested it could be perceived as both. He elaborated that while it largely mirrors gambling, it could also be seen as investing when one possesses extensive knowledge and is confidently taking the other side of a bet.

Dimon expressed his general approval of gambling, stating, “People have been gambling forever … every country I’ve ever been in, people gamble.” However, he voiced his disapproval of gambling when it turns into a life-destroying addiction.

Lawmakers, Critics Raise Guardrail Concerns

Platforms like Kalshi have faced legal challenges, with Washington's attorney general suing it for running an illegal gambling operation, even as it was approved for margin trading.

Moreover, concerns have been raised about the adequacy of policing on prediction market platforms. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli have criticized Kalshi’s new guardrails, arguing that they are insufficient.

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