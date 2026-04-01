The S&P 500 surged on Tuesday, rising 2.91% to close at 6,528.52, marking its best single-day performance since May as hopes for an end to the Iran war lifted investor sentiment.

Why That Number Matters

At the same time, oil prices remain elevated, underscoring lingering uncertainty. Brent crude settled near multi-year highs above $118 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply concerns.

The rally also capped a difficult month and quarter for equities. The S&P 500 fell more than 5% in March and posted a quarterly decline.

Investors will now turn their focus to economic data, including ADP employment figures, ISM manufacturing data, and retail sales data due Wednesday, for clues on the strength of the economy and potential Federal Reserve policy moves.

The Bull Case

Futures are pointing modestly higher following Tuesday's surge. At 4.17 AM ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.38% to 6,595.50 points.

Markets have responded strongly to any signs of de-escalation, with Tuesday's rally reflecting a sharp relief move after weeks of oil-driven declines.

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