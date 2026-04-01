Will 2026 See More Tech Layoffs Than 2025? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Oracle Announces Layoffs

Layoffs At Meta

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Amid the layoffs in the tech industry, the prediction market is betting on whether the year 2026 will see more layoffs than 2025.

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $14.6 million has been bet on the contract "More tech layoffs in 20​26 than in 2025?"

As per the contract, there were 447,000 layoffs in 2025.

The prediction market is confident that there will be more layoffs than this in 2026, with bettors placing an 87% probability on this. Bettors have placed only 13% probability on layoffs in 2026 being lower than in 2025.

AI Isn't Very ‘Popular'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said AI is facing growing public skepticism in the U.S., as Americans increasingly blame it for layoffs and rising energy costs.

But economist Justin Wolfers says that AI is serving as a shield for standard management decisions. "So the layoffs right now, very few of them probably are coming from AI.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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