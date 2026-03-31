Google's Nobel Prize-Winning AI Chief: 'We Don't Feel Any Pressure' While OpenAI Burns $14 Billion

Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis said that his lab doesn’t “feel any immediate pressure to make knee-jerk decisions” on monetizing AI. A new book out Tuesday explains why.

How DeepMind Ended Up With The Biggest War Chest In AI

Hassabis wasn’t always happy inside Google. Mallaby writes that he and co-founder Mustafa Suleyman tried to buy DeepMind back, recruiting Reid Hoffman to put up $1 billion for a spinout, but three years of legal work went nowhere. Google wouldn’t let them go.

Where The Rivals Stand

Anthropic currently has the best models on the market, and its annualized revenue blew past $19 billion after adding $6 billion in February alone. Chamath Palihapitiya called its output “head and shoulders above anything else.”

Elon Musk’s xAI merged into SpaceX ahead of a potential IPO, but the last original co-founder has now departed. Musk acknowledged on X that xAI “was not built right first time around.”

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket traders think Anthropic has a 68% chance of completing its IPO before OpenAI.

A separate contract on who will have the best model at the end of June has Anthropic in the lead at 61%, Google at 26%, OpenAI at 7% and xAI bringing up the rear with 4%.

Image: Shutterstock