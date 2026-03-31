Nike Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will Elliott Hill Say On The Earnings Call?

Kalshi has a market with $72,000 in volume where traders are betting on what specific words will come up on the earnings call.

“China” is at 98%. No surprise. Greater China revenue plunged 16% last quarter, and CEO Elliott Hill called the recovery “not happening at the level or pace we need.”

“Tariff” at 93% has a new dimension. The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s IEEPA tariffs on Feb. 20, and a federal judge has ruled that all importers are entitled to refunds. Nike previously estimated $1.5 billion in annualized tariff costs.

Where The Real Signal Lives

“Sabrina” is at 73%. The Sabrina line from WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has been one of Nike’s few genuine product hits, with the Sabrina 2 becoming the second most-worn sneaker in the entire NBA last season behind only the Kobe 6. The Sabrina 4 is already confirmed for Fall 2026. This is now a franchise, not a one-off.

“Express Lane” at 67% is underappreciated. Express Lane is Nike’s speed-to-market supply chain program that cut lead times from months to weeks. Traders may be pricing in the possibility Hill positions it as Nike’s answer to tariff pressure.

Where The Doubt Lives

“Dividend” at 41% is worse than a coin flip, and that’s unusual for a company with 24 consecutive years of dividend increases. Nike’s payout ratio has climbed to roughly 94% as earnings compressed.

“Amazon” at 28% is surprising given Nike resumed selling directly on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last May after a six-year hiatus. Amazon even started restricting third-party Nike sellers to make room.

“DTC” at just 18% may be the clearest signal of all. Nike Direct fell 9% last quarter while wholesale surged 24% in North America. Traders seem to think Hill will avoid spotlighting the channel that’s been his biggest headache.

What To Expect For Nike Stock

Nike analysts have been lowering their price targets ahead of the earnings report.

The question isn’t whether Nike clears the bar on EPS. It’s whether Hill can show the comeback extends beyond North America. If China guidance stays bleak and tariffs keep compressing margins, even a beat may not prevent another post-earnings slide.

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