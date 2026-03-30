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SpaceX logo on a building
March 30, 2026 2:00 AM 1 min read

When Will Elon Musk's Tesla And SpaceX Merge? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

SpaceX IPO

SpaceX reportedly plans to raise $75 billion from its IPO, valuing the space exploration company at around $1.75 trillion.

SpaceX's confidential filing would show that the company is still targeting a June listing.

Tesla-SpaceX Merger Buzz

Amid the IPO, there's also buzz around a merger between Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX.

While there has been no official information around a merger between the two companies, Gary Black, the managing director of The Future Fund LLC, has warned against such a move.

Black Raises Dilution Concerns

Black said that the deal could see a "20-25% reduction" in the value of the EV giant's stock "if TSLA with a 100x EV/EBITDA and $1.5T market cap buys SpaceX with a 200x EV/EBITDA and $1.5T market cap."

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $42,000 has been bet on the contract "When will Tesla and SpaceX merge?"

Bettors are not really confident about a merger between the two companies.

The probability of the two companies merging before Mar. 1, 2027, is 22% as per bettors, down by 5%. The highest probability that bettors have assigned to this move is before May 1, 2027, at 26%, down by 8%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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