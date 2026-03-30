Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On March 30? Here Is How Prediction Market Traders Lean As Oil Spikes On Trump's 'Take The Oil' Threat

The S&P 500 enters the final week of March under significant duress after tumbling 1.67% on Friday to close at 6.368,85. While the index closed the week lower, a fresh wave of weekend volatility has left investors on edge.

Why That Number Matters

Geopolitical rhetoric reached a boiling point over the weekend as President Donald Trump signaled a massive escalation despite announcing a temporary pause till April 6 last week. He stated his “favorite” option would be to “take the oil in Iran” and seize the Kharg Island export hub.

The market’s reaction has been swift and defensive:

The Bull Case

The slight bullish lean on Polymarket may stem from the deadline extension factor. Trump moving the deadline to April 6, theoretically left a window for Pakistani-hosted de-escalation talks.

Some traders are likely betting on a relief bounce from last week’s oversold conditions, despite the intimidating headlines.

How The Previous Bet Played Out

The March 27 Polymarket bet resolved “Down” after the S&P 500 opened Friday lower than the previous close. Confidence in an “Up” open rose two hours right before the market open, even as it opened in red. Total volume for the Friday bet reached $194,600.

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