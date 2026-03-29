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Pentagon Sees Insider-Type Assault
March 29, 2026 11:00 PM 1 min read

Iran Invasion Odds Surge Past 70% On Crypto Prediction Market, While Truce Chances Slide Sharply — What Happens Next?

Cryptocurrency punters ramped up expectations of a U.S. ground invasion of Iran, while lowering the likelihood of a diplomatic truce between the two nations.

Crypto Prediction Market Heats Up

The market remains one of Polymarket's top draws, attracting $51.34 million in wagers so far. U.S. military personnel must physically enter Iran’s land territory to qualify. Operations limited to air or sea will not qualify.

Meanwhile, expectations for peace have declined. Bettors priced in a 32% odds of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire by the end of April, down from 40% last week.

US Boots On The Ground Likely?

These developments follow a report that the Pentagon is preparing for ground operations in Iran that could last several weeks, with thousands of U.S. Marines and sailors being deployed to the Middle East.

Officials cited in the report said internal discussions have explored the potential seizure of Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran's oil exports in the Gulf.

Notably, President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that the U.S. could seize Iran’s oil infrastructure.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker, reportedly accused the U.S. of covertly planning a ground invasion, warning that Iranian forces are ready to respond if foreign troops enter their territory. 

Image via Shutterstock/ Christopher Lyzcen

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