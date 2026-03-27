Carnival Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will CEO Josh Weinstein Say?

Kalshi has a market where traders predict what specific words will come up on the call.

What The Money Says

“Celebration Key” at 93% is a near-certainty. Carnival’s $600 million private island on Grand Bahama opened last July and already welcomed its millionth guest by December. A second pier expansion is underway.

“Dry Dock” at 92% isn’t just operational vocabulary. Dry docks came up on every Carnival call in 2025 and are a quantified headwind. CFO David Bernstein told investors in December that 2026 yield guidance of 2.5% is really 3% when normalized for dry dock schedule changes. Analysts may press for an update.

“Oil” sits at just 34% and is falling. Carnival is the only major U.S. cruise line that doesn’t hedge fuel costs. Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora estimates a 10% swing in fuel prices could shave $145 million off 2026 net income. Traders are betting Weinstein will try to avoid the word entirely.

“Iran” at 32% tells a similar story. The Strait of Hormuz disruption has accelerated a brutal stretch for CCL, largely because Carnival doesn’t hedge fuel.

Reading The Board

The gap between “Tailwind” at 66% and “Headwind” at 33% may be the best one-line summary of where sentiment sits. Traders expect Weinstein to frame the narrative positively at a 2:1 ratio.

“AI” at 52%, down a steep 18 points, is interesting. Every CEO in America has been shoehorning artificial intelligence into earnings calls. Traders are now betting a cruise company might actually skip it, probably because the stock’s real problem is bunker fuel prices, not chatbots.

“Dividend” at 87% is worth watching. Carnival reinstated its quarterly payout at $0.15 per share in December after the pandemic-era suspension. Any hint of a change could move the stock.

“Tariff” at just 11% suggests traders see cruise operators as largely insulated from the trade war.

Morgan Stanley recently upgraded Carnival to Overweight while simultaneously cutting its price target to $31. That kind of move says the analyst likes the long-term setup but not the near-term fuel math.

The prediction markets are making one thing clear: this morning’s call is less about the numbers and entirely about the narrative. If Weinstein talks paradise islands and forward bookings while dodging Persian Gulf chokepoints, these contracts suggest the market may let him get away with it.

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