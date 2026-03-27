Mojtaba Khamenei Or Reza Pahalvi, Who Will Lead Iran By End Of 2026? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Regime change has been discussed a lot, with Trump saying Iran's new Supreme Leader would not "last long" without U.S. approval.

Trump ‘Would Be Fine' With Reza Pehalvi

Trump, during an earlier interview with Reuters, said that he "would be fine" with Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pehalvi's leadership, adding he “seems very nice.”

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Over $4.6 million has been bet on the contract so far.

As per the contract, bettors are confident that Mojtaba Khamenei will continue to lead the Islamic Republic at the end of 2026, with a 49% probability, up by 23%.

On the other hand, not many are confident about Reza Pehalvi returning to Iran to lead the country, with bettors placing a 14% probability on this, down by 11%.

Mojtaba Khamenei's Narrow Escape

According to a report, Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly escaped the strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As per leaked audio accessed by The Telegraph, Mojtaba was walking in the garden when missiles struck his residence.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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