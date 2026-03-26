Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Oil drilling derricks at desert oilfield.
March 26, 2026 11:44 PM 1 min read

Will Iran Lose Control Of Kharg Island? Crypto Prediction Market Weighs In As Trump Reportedly Mulls Invading Oil Export Hub

Cryptocurrency bettors don’t see Iran losing control of Kharg Island anytime soon, amid reports that President Donald Trump is considering a military deployment to the key oil export hub.

Heavily Wagered Bet

The island, a strategically important terminal situated 15 miles from Iran's coast, handles nearly 90% of Iran's crude oil exports. Due to its importance, it is heavily defended by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Over $7 million has been wagered on the outcome. The market will resolve to “Yes” if Iran “no longer exercises primary governmental or military control” over the island and another state or internationally backed authority takes over.

Will Trump Try To Seize Control?

The development follows reports that Trump is "drawn" to the concept of seizing Kharg Island outright, as it would lead to "an economic knockout of the regime."

The Pentagon is preparing for a “final blow” in Iran, which could involve invading and blockading the island, Axios reported, citing officials and people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Iran has been laying traps and moving additional military personnel and air defenses to Kharg Island lately in preparation for a possible U.S. operation, CNN reported.

U.S. forces bombed military installations on the island earlier this month, with Trump claiming every target was “obliterated." He cautioned that Iran's oil facilities could be next if it interferes with safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.

Image by Hamara via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved