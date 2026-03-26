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Polymarket Donates $1M
March 26, 2026 7:09 PM 2 min read

Why Polymarket's $20 Billion Valuation Ask Might Actually Be Conservative.

Kalshi just raised at an 83.5x fee multiple.

If you apply even a fraction of that to Polymarket’s projected fees, the platform’s reported $20 billion valuation target starts to look like a discount.

A new valuation report from Messari researcher 0xWeiler builds the case from the ground up.

Kalshi raised $1 billion at a $22 billion valuation on March 19, led by Coatue Management. With $263.5 million in 2025 fees, that establishes the 83.5x benchmark.

0xWeiler’s base case for Polymarket uses a 30x multiple on 2028 projected fees, well below Kalshi’s current figure.

The model benchmarks against Kalshi, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and traditional exchange infrastructure, then discounts for fee multiple compression as the revenue base grows.

The Volume Behind The Math

Prediction markets processed $23.2 billion in February 2026, up over 1,200% year-over-year. Polymarket captured roughly a third of that, with sports, crypto, and politics each driving meaningful share.

The report projects volume growth through 2028 using back-to-back NFL season comparisons as the baseline. The base case models 50% annual growth, with a bear at 30% and bull at 100%. Even the bear case implies a sector that dwarfs what existed 18 months ago.

On March 30, Polymarket expands taker fees across nearly all categories for the first time. Crypto peaks at 1.80%, politics at 1.00%. Only geopolitics stays free. With $9.55 billion in recent 30-day volume, annualized fee revenue may approach $300 million.

What Could Go Wrong

A POLY token and airdrop have been confirmed by Polymarket’s team.

If the token launches at or near the $20 billion figure, early users who farmed volume on the platform could see significant payouts.

That also introduces a risk: much of Polymarket’s current volume may be airdrop-driven, which could evaporate once the incentive disappears.

Other risks include competition from Kalshi, Hyperliquid, and Robinhood, and increased legal pressure.

Image: Shutterstock

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