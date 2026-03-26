When Will SpaceX Complete Its IPO? Here's When Prediction Market Thinks Elon Musk's Company Will Go Public

The Initial public offering (IPO) of Elon Musk-led SpaceX is one of the most-awaited IPOs of the year, as it is expected to become the biggest ever, potentially surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion debut.

The space exploration company is expected to raise up to $75 billion. According to a recent report, the company plans on filing for its IPO as early as this week.

Biggest IPO

SpaceX is expected to allocate more than 20% of shares to retail investors during the IPO, which is significant considering the $75 billion it is expected to raise, up from the earlier reported $50 billion.

SpaceX will target a valuation of $1.75 trillion, as confirmed by Musk in a social media post earlier this month.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Over $200,000 have been bet on the contract so far.

While SpaceX is reportedly targeting a June listing, prediction markets have backed December 31 as the most likely date, with 91% probability.

September 30 has an 85% probability as per bettors, up by 26% and June 30 has 65% probability, up by 25%.

Dual Class Structure

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO from Shutterstock