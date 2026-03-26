When Will OpenAI Announce Its IPO? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is planning to soon announce its initial public offering (IPO), in what is expected to be the biggest IPO ever. Another IPO that's being talked about a lot is OpenAI's.

While OpenAI is yet to confirm its IPO plans, there has been a lot of buzz around its public debut.

OpenAI's New Raise

OpenAI is finalizing a new $10 billion venture-capital raise, which could push its valuation close to $850 billion. Andreessen Horowitz, MGX, D.E. Shaw Ventures, TPG and T. Rowe Price are co-leading the financing for the Sam Altman-led company's latest funding round.

Nvidia's ‘Last' Investment In OpenAI

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $135,000 has been bet on the contract "When will OpenAI officially announce an IPO?"

There has been a decline in the probability of an IPO from the company.

The probability of OpenAI announcing an IPO before Nov. 1, 2026, is 41% as per bettors, down by 6%. The probability increases slightly to 47% for the Dec. 1, 2026 date and is the highest at 53% for the Jan. 1, 2027 date.

Analyst Questions OpenAI's IPO Prospects

Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at NYU Stern and a tech analyst, has raised concerns about the future of OpenAI’s IPO, citing the company's diminishing competitive edge.

Galloway suggested that OpenAI's IPO might not be a sure thing, and there is a possibility of the company withdrawing its IPO plans entirely. "I think OpenAI could get pulled," he said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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