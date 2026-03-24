US-Iran Peace Talks To Be Held In This Country? Crypto Prediction Market Sets Over 50% Probability After Trump's Truth Social Post

Cryptocurrency punters are growing increasingly confident that Islamabad could host U.S.-Iran negotiations after President Donald Trump shared the Pakistan prime minister’s mediation offer on social media.

Pakistan Becomes Favorite On Polymarket

Polygon (CRYPTO: POL) -based Polymarket shows a 56% probability that the next diplomatic meeting between the U.S. and Iran will take place in Pakistan, up 33 percentage points over the last 24 hours.

The meeting must take place in person, including any indirect in-person interactions, and must be publicly acknowledged by the government or confirmed by credible media sources. Meetings carried out through appointed mediators, facilitators or interlocutors will be considered valid.

The odds jumped after Trump highlighted on his Truth Social, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to host “meaningful and conclusive” negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

Pakistan’s Attempt To Broker Peace

Some reports suggest Pakistan is positioning itself as a key mediator, with Islamabad emerging as a possible venue for talks as early as this week.

Iran has yet to formally respond to Pakistan’s proposal, reportedly due to internal coordination challenges following leadership disruptions, including the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Other reports suggest Tehran prefers engaging with Vice President JD Vance rather than special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the U.S. is in negotiations “right now” with Iran, even as hostilities intensified amid claims by Iraqi Kurdish officials that Iran fired ballistic missiles into the region.

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