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Donald Trump next to Iran flag
March 23, 2026 11:02 PM 2 min read

Iran War To End Soon? Ceasefire Odds Rise On Prediction Market After Trump Hails 'Good And Productive' Talks With Tehran

Cryptocurrency bettors boosted the odds of a U.S.–Iran truce after President Donald Trump shifted his stance from "hit and obliterate" to describing talks with Tehran as "good and productive."

Peace At Last?

Over $38 million has been wagered on the outcome, which will be resolved after an “official ceasefire agreement” is reached, requiring public confirmation from both the U.S. government and the Iranian government that they have agreed to halt hostilities.

Meanwhile, the probability of the Iranian regime surviving the conflict climbed to 80%, while the likelihood of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, being removed before a ceasefire fell to 38%.

A Pakistan-Brokered Truce?

Iran's foreign ministry, however, denied any dialogue had taken place, saying Trump's announcement was designed to influence energy prices.

Just before Trump’s remarks, several new Polymaket wallets surfaced, with no prior transaction history and all created simultaneously, wagering a cumulative $160,000 on a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, raising suspicion of insider trading.

Photo: Below the Sky via Shutterstock

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