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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
March 23, 2026 2:10 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On March 23? Here's How Prediction Market Is Leaning Amid Trump's 48-Hour 'Obliterate' Ultimatum To Iran

Why That Number Matters

The primary driver is a dramatic escalation in rhetoric from the White House. On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the U.S. would “obliterate” Iranian power plants if they fail to comply by 7:44 PM ET on Monday.

Highlighting this ultimatum, Yardeni said, “So Apocalypse Now might or might not happen at 7:44 pm EST on Monday.”

The stakes for the global economy are historic:

Energy Shock: Brent crude has hit $107.86 per barrel, up 48.8% since the war began.

Infrastructure Attacks: Recent strikes have knocked out 17% of Qatar's LNG export capacity, threatening energy supplies to Europe and Asia.

Fed Hawkishness: Surging energy prices have flipped the script on interest rates. Markets now price in a 48.4% probability of a Fed rate hike by October, a total reversal from earlier expectations of cuts.

The Bear Countercase

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Friday at 6,594.66, below the previous close. While traders were bullish about Friday's open with ‘Up’ odds in the last two hours before the opening bell, the index ultimately opened lower.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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