No Rate Cuts In 2026? Prediction Market Is Betting This On Fed Moves

The Federal Open Market Committee, in its statement, noted that while economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace, inflation remains elevated.

Trump Wanted Powell To Announce Rate Cuts

President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post earlier this month, called on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to announce rate cuts "immediately."

“Where is the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell, today? He should be dropping Interest Rates, IMMEDIATELY, not waiting for the next meeting,” Trump wrote in his post.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Amid the Fed's announcement of keeping the interest rate unchanged in its recent meeting, the prediction market is betting on how many rate cuts will be announced in 2026.

Over $11.4 million has been bet on the contract so far.

As per the contract, "0" is currently leading, with bettors placing a 31% probability on it, up by 16%.

Some bettors are still confident about a rate cut, with "1" having a 26% probability as per bettors.

Bettors, however, are not confident about more than one rate cut, with "2" having only 18% probability and "3" having only 11% probability.

FOMC Meetings In 2026

The Fed is set to meet six more times in 2026, with the next meeting scheduled in April.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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