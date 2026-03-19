Bitcoin Got Its Biggest Regulatory Win In A Decade—And Dropped To $70,000 Anyway

The crowd cheered. Bitcoin was trading near $75,400.

The classification resolved one of the biggest legal question hanging over crypto.

That distinction unblocks ETF approvals, clears exchanges to list without legal risk, and opens the door for institutional allocators who were sitting on the sidelines.

By Thursday morning it was at $69,370. Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) , the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, fell 6.5% as its 761,068-coin treasury slipped into unrealized loss territory against a cost basis near $75,696.

Macro Ate The Catalyst

The Fed held rates Wednesday and signaled one cut at most for 2026. Chair Jerome Powell said “what happens in the Middle East will be a big factor” in inflation.

Brent crude hit $119 intraday Thursday after Iran struck Qatari energy infrastructure. The S&P 500 broke below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May.

On-chain data from Lookonchain shows at least two long-term holders dumped over 1,650 BTC worth $117 million early Thursday.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CLO Paul Grewal said “2023 me couldn’t have imagined that 2026 me would see such a thing.” The market’s response suggested 2026 him should have waited a day.

Prediction Markets Are Not Impressed

Polymarket’s “What price will Bitcoin hit in 2026?” contract has drawn over $25 million in volume. Traders give a 47% probability BTC dips to $45,000 or lower before year-end, and only an 18% Bitcoin regains $120,000.

At $45,000, Strategy’s 761,068-coin treasury would be sitting on a roughly $23 billion paper loss against its $57.6 billion cost basis. The stock’s NAV premium has already started compressing as Bitcoin dips below the company’s $75,696 average entry price.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has sold more than 1.5 million shares worth roughly $545 million since April 2025, with 88 sells and zero buys.

Polymarket gives just a 7% chance of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire by March 31. Until those odds shift, the oil-driven macro headwind that is dragging crypto, equities, and gold simultaneously likely does not ease.

The regulatory green light may matter enormously in 12 months. Right now, $119 oil is louder.

Image: Shutterstock