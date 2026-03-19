Apple Made $900M From AI Last Year While Rivals Burned Through Cash

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) let the hyperscalers and frontier AI labs fight over who builds the best chatbot. Then it charged them rent.

Analysis firm AppMagic estimates generative AI apps paid Apple nearly $900 million in App Store fees in 2025, with three-fourths coming from OpenAI’s ChatGPT alone.

xAI’s Grok was a distant second at roughly 5%.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Apple is on pace to cross $1 billion in AI revenue this year from commissions alone.

The Toll Road Vs. The Money Pit

The contrast with the AI builders is hard to ignore.

Morgan Stanley projects Amazon’s free cash flow will go negative this year, potentially by as much as $28 billion according to Bank of America. Barclays sees Meta’s free cash flow dropping nearly 90%.

Apple’s capex is a fraction of that.

While rivals race to build frontier models and data centers, Apple collects a 30% cut on every AI subscription that ships through the App Store in year one, and 15% thereafter.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, who estimates Apple’s AI layer alone could be worth $1.5 trillion, has called it an “invisible AI strategy” that the market is barely pricing in.

Rather than trying to win the model race, Apple is using its distribution to monetize the winners.

The bet is that 2.4 billion active iOS devices give Apple an unmatched distribution layer to monetize AI through subscriptions and services without the capex burden.

He sees AI monetization adding $75 to $100 per share over the coming years.

What Bettors Think

A Polymarket contract tracking whether the AI bubble will burst by end of 2026 sits at 17%, with $2.2 million in volume.

Resolution triggers include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) falling 50% from its all-time high or OpenAI declaring bankruptcy.

If something like that materializes, Apple’s minimal capex exposure may leave it better positioned than rivals staring down negative free cash flow.

But the bull case for Apple doesn’t require a crash. Even if AI simply commoditizes and the frontier models converge on similar capabilities, Apple still collects a 30% cut on every subscription that ships through the App Store.

Apple is trading around $249 this morning, Polymarket betters give it a 15% chance of being the largest company by market cap by the end of the year.

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