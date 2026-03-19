Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On Thursday? Stagflation Fears, Brent Above $111 And Jobless Claims In Focus

Why That Number Matters

In a post-meeting statement, the Fed also said that the "implications of developments in the Middle East for the U.S. economy are uncertain.”

The Bull Countercase

At 2.53 AM ET, S&P 500 futures were down 0.08% at 6,671.75 points.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Wednesday at 6,697.16 — below Tuesday’s close of 6,716.09 — as the hot PPI print hit before the bell and set the tone for the session. “Down” resolved correctly on $177,031 in traded volume.

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