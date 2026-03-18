Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
American flag illustration combining iran flag, Background for decoration. concept of war between countries
March 18, 2026 11:14 PM 2 min read

Iran's Regime Will Survive The War? Odds On Prediction Market Have Risen Sharply

The odds of the Iranian regime surviving the ongoing U.S. military offensive have surged sharply since the beginning of the month.

Chances Of Islamic Republic Holding Power Spike

Over $377,000 has been staked on the outcome, which would resolve to “No” only if the Islamic Republic ceases to hold sovereign authority. Otherwise, it resolves to “Yes.”

Meanwhile, the odds that Mojtaba Khamenei loses his position as Iran’s Supreme Leader before an official ceasefire with the U.S. is reached stood at 52% on Polymarket.

The Middle East War Drags On

The U.S. and Israel launched coordinated, direct military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and killed the country’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes targeting Israel, along with several U.S. military bases and embassies across neighboring Gulf nations.

Iran targeted Gulf energy sites, including the world’s largest liquefied natural gas processing facility in Qatar, according to Reuters. The attack was in retaliation for Israel targeting Iran's South Pars gas processing facility earlier in the day.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. is not prepared to bring the military conflict to a close, but would still do so in the “near future.”

Image via Shutterstock/ sf_freelance

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved