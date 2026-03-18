Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
American financial market index S and P 500 (ticker SPX) on blue finance background from numbers, graphs, candles, lines. Trend Up, Down, Flat. Stock market concept
March 18, 2026 2:24 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On Wednesday? Fed Rate Decision, Powell's Comments And PPI Data In Focus As Oil Slips

The S&P 500 rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, closing up 0.25% at 6,716.09, as Wall Street continued to build on momentum from Monday’s rebound.

Why That Number Matters

Two straight sessions of gains have given the bulls a foothold. At 2.10 AM ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.47% at 6,805.25 points.

Brent crude futures hovered around $101 per barrel, down over 2% and reversing gains as Iraq reached a deal to resume oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port, easing some concerns over supply disruptions tied to the Iran war. 

The Bear Countercase

The Federal Reserve’s decision arrives on Wednesday afternoon. Markets are nearly certain the central bank holds rates steady between 3.5% and 3.75%, but what Chair Jerome Powell says about oil and inflation in light of the Iran conflict will be on investors’ radar.

Producer Price Index data for February is also due Wednesday morning, with the Dow Jones consensus calling for a 0.3% monthly increase.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Tuesday at 6,722.35 — up from Monday’s close of 6,699.38. “Up” resolved correctly, with bets climbing steadily in the hours before markets opened, although the volume on the March 17 market was thin at $110,334, reflecting limited Polymarket participation ahead of the Fed decision.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved