Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On Wednesday? Fed Rate Decision, Powell's Comments And PPI Data In Focus As Oil Slips

The S&P 500 rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, closing up 0.25% at 6,716.09, as Wall Street continued to build on momentum from Monday’s rebound.

Why That Number Matters

Two straight sessions of gains have given the bulls a foothold. At 2.10 AM ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.47% at 6,805.25 points.

Brent crude futures hovered around $101 per barrel, down over 2% and reversing gains as Iraq reached a deal to resume oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port, easing some concerns over supply disruptions tied to the Iran war.

The Bear Countercase

The Federal Reserve’s decision arrives on Wednesday afternoon. Markets are nearly certain the central bank holds rates steady between 3.5% and 3.75%, but what Chair Jerome Powell says about oil and inflation in light of the Iran conflict will be on investors’ radar.

Producer Price Index data for February is also due Wednesday morning, with the Dow Jones consensus calling for a 0.3% monthly increase.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Tuesday at 6,722.35 — up from Monday’s close of 6,699.38. “Up” resolved correctly, with bets climbing steadily in the hours before markets opened, although the volume on the March 17 market was thin at $110,334, reflecting limited Polymarket participation ahead of the Fed decision.

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