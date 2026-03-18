Tim Cook To Exit As Apple CEO Before 2027? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Tim Cook Dismisses Retirement Talk

Cook spoke against speculation about his retirement during a "Good Morning America" appearance. He added that he enjoys leading the Cupertino tech giant and cannot see himself stepping away. Cook took over from Steve Jobs in August 2011, making him the longest serving CEO of the company with 15 years on the job.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

While Cook has dismissed the rumors, prediction markets are betting on which CEO will exit before 2027, including Cook.

Over $440,000 have been bet on the contract so far.

With Cook's recent statement, there has been a drastic change in his chances. Bettors have placed a 32% probability on the Apple chief exiting before 2027, down by 45%.

Apple's 50th Anniversary

Apple is all set to mark its 50th anniversary on April 1, and Cook recently reflected on the company's journey.

“Fifty years ago in a small garage, a big idea was born. Apple was founded on the simple notion that technology should be personal, and that belief — radical at the time — changed everything,” he said in a blog post shared on X.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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