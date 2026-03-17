Ray Dalio Says Strait Of Hormuz Is America's 'Final Battle'—Here's When Prediction Markets Say It Ends

Ray Dalio has published a lengthy warning on X, arguing that the Iran war comes down to a single variable: who controls the Strait of Hormuz.

If Iran retains any ability to control or negotiate passage, the U.S. will be seen as having lost, regardless of how the conflict ends.

The Bridgewater Associates founder specifically warns that if President Trump fails to muster an international coalition to keep the strait open, it will signal a fatal weakness in American global leadership.

For Dalio, this is a classic symptom of the declining stage in his macroeconomic “Big Cycle” framework.

He says the pattern has repeated across centuries, from the Spanish empire to the Dutch.

A dominant power loses a critical trade route, and capital, allies, and credibility shift fast toward whoever wins.

He compared that scenario to the 1956 Suez Canal Crisis, the moment widely regarded as ending British global power.

Prediction Markets Are Pricing A Long Standoff

“In war, one's ability to withstand pain is even more important than one's ability to inflict pain,” Dalio says.

On Polymarket, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire market gives a 57% chance of a deal by June 30 and 71% by year-end, on over $19 million in volume.

Traders give only a 26% chance the U.S. escorts a commercial ship through the strait by March 31.

A contract on traffic returning to normal by the end of April sits at 26%.

Dalio says that Iran’s strategy is to drag the war out, knowing Americans have limited tolerance for prolonged conflict and high gas prices.

He was blunt about diplomacy: agreements, he wrote, are “worthless,” and whatever comes next is “likely to be the worst phase of the conflict.”

Gold, The Dollar, And What Dalio Is Really Watching

Dalio specifically flagged U.S. debt, the dollar, and gold as the assets to watch.

He warned that when a dominant power reveals financial and military weakness simultaneously, creditors flee, reserve currency status erodes, and gold outperforms.

He has previously argued that gold is the only reserve asset not dependent on someone else’s promise.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) , trading around $460, has returned approximately 70% over the past 12 months.

If Dalio’s thesis plays out and the strait remains contested, both gold and oil may have further room to run.

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