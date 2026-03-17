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Lululemon Athletica Inc.
March 17, 2026 1:00 PM 2 min read

Lululemon Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will They Say On The Earnings Call?

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) reports fiscal Q4 results after the bell today, with Wall Street expecting $3.58 billion in revenue and $4.78 in earnings per share.

The company has beaten EPS estimates in more than 15 straight quarters, and Polymarket traders are pricing a 91% chance it happens again.

That’s near certainty on paper, but this is a stock down 50% over the past year that keeps beating estimates while punishing shareholders anyway.

The company has been running without a permanent CEO since Calvin McDonald stepped down Jan. 31.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management holds a $1 billion-plus stake and is pushing for change at the top.

What The Mention Market Reveals

Kalshi has a mention market for tonight’s call.

“Tariff” leads at 96%. Lululemon guided for roughly 270 basis points of gross margin compression this year, sourcing heavily from Vietnam and Cambodia.

“Ambassador” at 91% and “Membership” at 91% are near-certainties.

Lululemon’s ambassador program, which seeds product with local fitness instructors and athletes, has been a staple of the company’s earnings calls for years.

The Product Signal

“Unrestricted Power” is at 82%.

That’s a specific product line, and Needham analyst Tom Nikic has flagged product newness as a prerequisite for any North America turnaround.

“AI / Artificial Intelligence” at just 40%.

A year ago, any Fortune 500 earnings call that skipped the term was considered a red flag. At 40%, Kalshi traders are pricing in the possibility that Lululemon doesn’t bother, signaling waning corporate pressure to shoehorn AI into earnings calls.

“ShowZero” at 54% is Lululemon’s sweat-concealing technology, which just debuted at the BNP Paribas Open in a kit for tennis player Frances Tiafoe.

If it comes up, it could signal the company is expanding ShowZero from a golf niche into a multi-sport platform.

New CEO?

There is some speculation that the company will announce their new CEO today.

Polymarket has a “Next CEO of Lululemon?” contract with $58,000 in volume.

Marti Morfitt follows at 28.6%. Morfitt is already serving as Executive Chair and has been on the board since 2008.

Image: Shutterstock

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