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Polymarket website on smartphone screen trending section highlighted
March 17, 2026 5:03 AM 1 min read

Crypto Prediction Platform Polymarket Blocked In Argentina For Facilitating Unauthorized Betting: Report

‘Concealed Online Betting System’

The court issued the order in response to an investigation led by a specialized gambling prosecution office, according to a report by Buenos Aires Times.

The investigation revealed that Polymarket operated as a “concealed online betting system,” with no requirement for identity or age verification, thus allowing accounts to be set up within minutes.

It was also discovered that the company held no licenses in any jurisdiction, according to checks conducted with the Association of State Lotteries of Argentina.

Polymarket didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Past Scrutiny

Polymarket, founded in 2020, now faces restrictions in over 30 countries, including Singapore, Russia, Belgium, Italy, and Ukraine.

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock.com

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