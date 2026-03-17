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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
March 17, 2026 3:34 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On Tuesday? Oil Pullback In Focus As Fed Rate Decision Looms

The Polygon-based (CRYPTO: POL) Polymarket crowd is bearish heading into Tuesday, with the “S&P 500 Opens Up or Down on March 17?” market at 24% “Up” and 76% “Down” in early trading.

Why That Number Matters

WTI crude futures were at $97.64 per barrel on Tuesday, up 4.4% at 3 AM ET.

The bigger question arrives on Wednesday. The Fed delivers its second rate decision of the year, and expectations for cuts have dimmed sharply since the Iran war began, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Inflation risks are back.

The Bull Countercase

At 3 AM ET, S&P 500 futures were at 6,720.50, down about 34.75 points, or 0.52%.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Monday at 6,674.37, up from Friday’s close of 6,623.92 as oil retreated. “Up” resolved correctly on $194,135 in traded volume.

Image via Shutterstock

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