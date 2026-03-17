Will Iran Lose Control Of Kharg Island? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

The Kharg Island, a strategically important terminal situated 15 miles from Iran's coast, has become a part of the Iran war, with Trump reportedly considering its capture.

The Kharg Island handles nearly 90% of Iran's crude oil exports.

Trump Warns Of More Strikes

Trump said U.S. Central Command hit military targets at Kharg Island, while leaving oil infrastructure intact. He warned that this could change if Iran tries to obstruct shipping through the strait.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Amid the strong statements from Trump, the prediction market is betting on whether Iran will lose control of the Kharg Island.

Over $1.2 million has been bet on the contract so far.

Bettors have placed a 12% probability on Iran losing control of Kharg Island by March 31, down by 18%, meaning they are not confident about the U.S. gaining control of the island.

The bettors are more confident about the U.S. gaining control by April 30, with 43% bettors placing probability on this date, down by 14%.

Trump Said US May Escort Ships

Trump had earlier said that the U.S. would accompany ships through the Strait of Hormuz if needed, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, during an interview with CNBC, said that the U.S. is "simply not ready" to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz at present.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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