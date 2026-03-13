Trump Considers Jones Act Waiver By July: What Do Prediction Markets Say?

The Polymarket contract, which opened March 9, resolves to “Yes” if any of the century-old law’s four core restrictions are removed via legislation or executive action before the deadline.

What Happened

The White House confirmed Wednesday it is considering a temporary Jones Act waiver for energy and agricultural shipments.

Bloomberg reported the administration is developing a 30-day exemption covering oil, gasoline, diesel, LNG and fertilizer moving between U.S. ports.

The administration’s scramble to ease domestic fuel pressures comes as Brent crude briefly topped $110 per barrel with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Why It Matters

Valero was the first U.S. refiner granted a Jones Act exemption during the 2021 Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. That waiver allowed foreign vessels to ship refined products from the Gulf Coast to East Coast ports, exactly the scenario now under consideration at a broader scale.

A blanket waiver would let Gulf Coast refiners bypass the domestic fleet, which has shrunk to just 92 qualifying vessels, and contract cheaper foreign tankers to move fuel to the Northeast.

JPMorgan estimated in 2022 that waiving the law could save East Coast motorists roughly 10 cents a gallon, as reported by Bloomberg.

For Valero, the waiver is a potential double catalyst. The Hormuz crisis is already inflating crack spreads, and cheaper domestic shipping would reduce the cost of getting product to the highest-demand markets.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has introduced legislation to repeal the Jones Act entirely, adding a legislative track beyond the executive waiver.

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