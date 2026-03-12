Mojtaba Khamenei may have been appointed Iran's Supreme Leader only days ago, but cryptocurrency bettors are already wagering on how soon he might exit.

Bets On New Supreme Leader

Prediction market Polymarket, based on Polygon (CRYPTO: POL) , shows a 64% probability that Mojtaba Khamenei is removed, detained, or blocked from acting as Iran's Supreme Leader before year‑end, with 38% odds of this happening by April 30.

Over $2 million has been wagered on the outcome and an official announcement of his resignation or removal would suffice for a “Yes” resolution.

Kalshi, another big player in the market, was sued after the platform refused to pay out bettors, pointing to safeguards that prevent trading on outcomes involving deaths.

Mystery Around Mojatab Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei is yet to make a public appearance, though he declared in his first public address—read on state media by a news anchor—that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as a pressure tactic

President Donald Trump stated earlier that the new Supreme Leader will need to “get approval from us” or else “he’s not going to last long.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned in an X post that Mojtaba Khamenei will meet the same fate as his father.

