The S&P 500 closed Wednesday’s session down 0.084% at 6,775.80, extending its losses as a historic release of strategic oil reserves failed to cool surging crude prices.

The Polygon-based (CRYPTO: POL) Polymarket crowd is leaning significantly bearish heading into Thursday. The March 12 market currently shows only a 12% chance of traders betting on an “Up” opening. Early trading volume for the March 12 bet has reached $26,319.

Why That Number Matters?

Energy markets continue to dictate the narrative. Despite the IEA authorizing a record 400-million-barrel release of emergency reserves, WTI crude jumped 8.45% to $94.62, at the last check, after Iran reportedly struck three more cargo vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

While February’s CPI data rose 0.3%—largely in line with expectations —investors are looking past it. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.23% as the market began pricing in the inflationary impact of the current energy spike.

The Bull Case

How The Previous Bet Played Out

