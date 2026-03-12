President Donald Trump has been quite vocal about what the November midterm will be like and has been pushing the House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, arguing that its passage will "guarantee the midterms."

Trump To Stall Other Legislation

Trump has threatened to stall other legislation until the SAVE America Act is passed. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America Act, would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and identification proof to cast a ballot.

Who Controls The House

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently controlled by the Republicans, who hold the majority of the seats at 218, vs 214 held by the Democrats, with 3 seats vacant.

Midterm Elections

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $6.6 million has been bet on the contract "Which party will win the U.S. House?"

As per the contract, bettors are placing an 85% probability on the Democratic Party winning the house, while only 15% predict the Republicans winning.

