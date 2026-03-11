Donald Trump announced the first new U.S. oil refinery in 50 years on Tuesday, a $300 billion project in Brownsville, Texas, backed by Indian energy giant Reliance Industries.

The refinery, developed by America First Refining, will process roughly 60 million barrels of U.S. light shale oil per year and is set to break ground in Q2 2026.

Reliance reportedly made a nine-figure investment at a 10-figure valuation and signed a binding 20-year offtake deal.

The project is designed to address the exact vulnerability the Iran war is exposing in real time: the U.S. produces more light shale crude than it can refine domestically, leaving it dependent on Gulf shipping lanes that a single conflict can shut down.

Three Ships Hit Wednesday Morning

Three cargo vessels were struck by projectiles in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. One ship caught fire and its crew evacuated.

Iran has begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to CNN, citing U.S. intelligence sources.

Only a few dozen have been placed so far, but Iran still reportedly retains 80% to 90% of its small boats and minelayers, meaning it could feasibly deploy hundreds more.

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said it destroyed 16 Iranian minelaying vessels in response.

Bettors on Polymarket’s U.S.-Iran ceasefire market give just a 30% chance of a ceasefire by March 31 and 52% by April 30, with $19.7 million in total volume.

Traders give a 44% chance that Oil will be over $90 at the end of this month despite The International Energy Agency making its largest ever emergency oil reserve release.

What It Means For Energy Stocks

Oil nearly hit $120 per barrel on Monday before Trump’s end-of-war comments triggered a 10% crash.

Trump has previously said “if they rise, they rise” about oil prices. Brent crude was trading around $87.90 as of Wednesday morning.

A new domestic refinery designed for American shale crude may eventually reduce dependence on these Gulf shipping lanes, but groundbreaking is months away and the mines are being laid now.

Image: Shutterstock